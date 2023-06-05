First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s today, Warming to the 80s tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice week ahead with highs in the 70s and 80s. Tracking showers for midweek with a cold front.

A cool start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We will warm to the mid 70s this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with light winds.

We will warm to the 80s on Tuesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and light winds. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry.

Showers are more likely on Wednesday as a cold front slides through from north to south. Highs will fall back to the mid 70s for the end of the work week.

We will return to the low 80s with sunshine for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



