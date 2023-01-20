First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and cooler, Rain returns on Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and a cool down to end the week. Rain moving in on Sunday. Highs in the 50s next week.

Temperatures will linger in the 50s today, cooler than yesterday but still above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies with some extra clouds building in this afternoon to evening. It will still be breezy with a west to NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Saturday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies with clouds building in late in the day.

Rain returns on Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks up the East coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers starting around midday and continuing through the afternoon to evening. Highs will warm to the mid 50s with winds picking up.

Showers will linger for Monday morning with clearing skies by the afternoon. It will be windy on Monday with NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Highs will be in the low 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

