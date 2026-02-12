First Warning Forecast: Sunshine continues through Saturday, showers on Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, the skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures fall below freezing overnight with early morning lows in the 20s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Friday from start to finish. Highs will be in the low 40s.

The weekend will be off to a great start! There will be lots of sunshine to start the day this Valentine’s Day on Saturday. Clouds will build throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 50s, making for a mild and dry evening. Much needed soaking rainfall moves in on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 50s. The rain will start on Sunday afternoon and continue through early Monday morning.

Skies gradually clear throughout the day on Monday. A few spotty shower chances linger midweek, but temperatures will be much milder with highs in the low to mid 60s by Wednesday.

