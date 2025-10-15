First Warning Forecast: Sunshine finally returns!

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This morning cloudy skies will stick around just a little longer, with clearing expected by the late morning to early afternoon from west to east, ending our 5 day streak of no sun. Temperatures will reach the low 70s, with winds out of the N at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Rough seas are expected again, with 6-8 foot waves and a small craft advisory in place. Tonight temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s with clear skies expected. Nuisance tidal flooding is expected for the rest of the week, with little to no impact to travel expected.

Pleasant fall weather is expected Thursday and Friday. A cold front Wednesday night will knock our temperatures down, but we'll still see sunny skies on Thursday with breezy conditions out of the N at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. It will be cool, with highs in the low 60s and dry conditions expected. Overnight it will be chilly as temperatures will drop into the 40s for many. Highs on Friday will be in the low 60s again, with winds out of the N at 10-15 mph. Sunny skies are expected once again, with dry conditions as well.

This weekend will be nice, with highs rebounding into the low 70s Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy by the afternoon, with showers likely overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

