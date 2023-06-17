First Warning Forecast: Sunshine for Father's Day, Rain returns next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice weather continues for Father’s Day. Several rain chances and cooler next week.

A few clouds with temperatures falling to the mid 60s overnight. Another beautiful day on Sunday with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 80s, relatively low humidity, and light winds.

Highs will return to the mid 80s on Monday, but clouds will start to build in. A stray shower is possible, but most will just see the extra clouds.

Even more clouds build in for Tuesday with isolated showers and east winds at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will struggle to reach 80.

An unsettled weather pattern locks in for the end of the work week as a stationary front lingers over the Southeast. Expect extra cloud cover, chances for showers and storms, and strong winds Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 70s.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10



Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A tropical wave located several hundred miles SSW of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the early to middle portion of next week while the system moves west across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)

