First Warning Forecast: Sunshine returns and humidity departs Wednesday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. We'll warm into the low 80s with mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon and no chance of rain. It will be much less humid today, especially this afternoon. Winds will be light, out of the NE at 5-10 mph. Overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s and isolated pockets of 50s inland.

Tomorrow will be another pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. We'll see winds out of the SE at 5-15 mph. Humidity will remain low, and no rain is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s and low 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny once again, with temperatures and humidity creeping up as well. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s, with some isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph Friday.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. We'll see high temperatures around 90, some partial clearing possible during the evening. Sunday will be drier, with some lingering showers possible in the morning but mostly sunny skies expected by the afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, drier conditions are expected to start with little rain chances Monday and Tuesday along with near normal temperatures.

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