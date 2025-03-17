First Warning Forecast: Sunshine returns mid-week, more rain late-week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A few more showers move through this afternoon. High temperatures will be falling throughout the day as a cooler air mass rushes in.

Clouds clear out overnight revealing bright skies Tuesday. It will be hard to find a cloud in the sky as much drier air settles in. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Sunny and mild conditions continue into Wednesday.

Rain chances return Thursday with another cold front. This front won't be nearly as strong as the last so we aren't under the threat for severe weather Thursday. Cooler conditions move in behind the front for the end of the work week.

