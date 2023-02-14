First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Rain to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Lots of sunshine for Valentine’s Day. Warming to the 70s again. Tracking rain for Friday.

Sunny skies will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will start to build in tonight with lows in the 40s.

WTKR News 3

We will take a big step warmer on Wednesday with highs climbing to near 70. We will reach the mid 70s on Thursday, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) both days with a spotty shower possible.

Rain will build in with a cold front on Friday. Showers will be most likely during the morning to midday hours. It will also be windy with gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will fall from the 60s to the 50s through the day.

WTKR News 3

The cold front will also bring in colder air to start the weekend. It will be a sunny but chilly Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. We will bounce back to the 60s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

