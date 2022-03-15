First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, severe storm threat Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days in the 60s and 70s. Tracking two rain chances this week, one for Saint Patrick’s Day and one to start the weekend.

Another nice day! Highs will reach the upper 60s this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning with a few clouds mixing in this afternoon.

Clouds will build in tomorrow, partly cloudy in the morning to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. It will still be warm tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will be slim during the day but increase tomorrow night.

Showers and storms will move through on Thursday as an area of low pressure tracks up the Carolina coast. Our biggest chance for rain will be Thursday morning. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s.

We will warm to the low 70s on Friday with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Most of the day will be dry but showers could sneak in Friday night ahead of a cold front. Expect scattered showers Saturday (mainly in the morning) as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop from near 70 on Saturday to the low 60s on Sunday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

