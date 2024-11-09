First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, showers late Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Much cooler and more fall-like today. A cold front brought some drier and seasonable air to the area. Expect highs in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Starting off dry on Sunday with clouds building in as the day goes on. Scattered light showers will be possible late Sunday into the first part of the day Monday. It will be milder with highs warming to the low 70s.

WTKR News 3

Scattered light showers will be possible on Veterans Day, but we should see gradual clearing and improvement after 2 PM. It will be another mild day with highs in the low 70s.

Another cool down is on the way for Tuesday. Temperatures will only warm to the low 60s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than Monday. It's looking dry with partly cloudy skies.

WTKR News 3

A similar day is expected on Wednesday with highs in the low and mid 60s.

A spotty shower cannot be ruled out on Thursday, but right now, it's looking mainly dry with highs in the mid 60s.

The dry stretch will continue into the end of the work week. Expect highs in the low 60s.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar