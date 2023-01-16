First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, showers tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another warmer week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Several rain chances this week.

Highs will warm to the low 50s today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies today with clouds building in this evening and tonight.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers as a cold front moves through. The biggest rain chance will be during the midday hours. Highs will warm to the mid 50s tomorrow and winds will kick up, SW at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will climb to the mid 60s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds (one of the nicest days this week). Showers return on Thursday and winds will pick up again. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Thursday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 40. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-15 G25

