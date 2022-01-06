First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Snow chance tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice today, snow chance tomorrow… Look for clearing skies today, leftover clouds this morning to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 50s today, near normal of this time of year. Clouds will build back in tonight with a few rain showers possible closer to midnight.

Rain and snow showers are possible Friday morning. The best chance for snow will be fore areas to the north and west, near Williamsburg, Gloucester, and the northern Eastern Shore. Little to no accumulation is expected for most of the area, with less than an inch possible for those northern locations. Winds will ramp up tomorrow, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30+ mph. Temperatures will linger in the 30s most of the day but feel more like the 20s with the strong wind.

Saturday will be sunny but chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs only in the upper 30s. Temperatures will jump to near 60 on Sunday! Clouds will build in through the day with showers moving in by the afternoon to evening.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Rain/Snow, PM Clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30+

