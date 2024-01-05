First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Soggy and windy tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine to end the work week. Tracking a soggy and windy Saturday. Another soggy and windy day on Tuesday.

Highs will only reach the mid 40s today, but we will see more sunshine and the winds will relax.

An area of low pressure is forecast to track across the Southeast and up the East Coast this weekend. We will see widespread rain on Saturday with SE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 20 to 30 mph. Most of the area will see 0.5” to 1” of rainfall. The winter precipitation from this system should stay north and west of Richmond.

Skies will clear out on Sunday with highs in the low 50s. It will still be windy with a west wind at 10 to 20 and gusts 20 to 30 mph.

Sunshine returns for Monday but messy weather is back for Tuesday. Expect widespread rain with a SE wind at 15 to 25 and gusts 30 to 40 mph. Most of the area will see 1” to 2” of rainfall.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 30. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Soggy & Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 10-20G30



