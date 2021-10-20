First Warning Forecast: Sunshine & warmer today, highs in near 80 degrees

First Warning Forecast:

Highs will warm to the mid and upper 70s today, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Highs will climb to near 80 tomorrow. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds will gradually increase through the day.

We are tracking a cold front that will move in on Friday, bringing us our next round of rain. Scattered showers and storms are expected, mainly in the afternoon to early evening. Highs will return to the mid and upper 70s.

Cooler air will move in behind the cold front for the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Look for clearing skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday.