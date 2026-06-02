First Warning Forecast: Temperatures begin to climb on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening winds should subside soon after sunset, with temperatures crashing down into the 50s and 40s overnight. We'll see clear skies with winds out of the NW at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be excellent, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures will be a bit cooler along the coastline. Winds will be lighter, out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows won't be quite as cool, with temperatures only dropping into the 60s.

Thursday will be another great day, with sunny skies and light winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph. The warming trend will continue into Friday, with high temperatures jumping into the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph.

This weekend is looking hot, with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s on Saturday and low to mid 90s on Sunday. Our next chance of rain arrives Sunday night, with showers and storms likely sticking around into Monday and Tuesday.

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