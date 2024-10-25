First Warning Forecast: Temperatures falling over 10 degrees this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have a gorgeous day ahead with plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions!

High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. As we head into the weekend we'll see building clouds ahead of our next cold front. Saturday will be warmer than Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s while Sunday will be over 10 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The week ahead will start out cool but we'll quickly climb back to above normal by the middle of the week. Rain chances during this next stretch of weather will remain low.

