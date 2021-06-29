First Warning Forecast: Temperatures feeling like 100°+ for the next few days

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will be another warm and muggy night. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s.

Yes, it will be even hotter tomorrow! Highs will warm to the mid 90s Wednesday with an afternoon heat index between 100-105. We will see a mix of sun and clouds again tomorrow with another chance for a “pop-up” shower or storm.

Rain and storms will move in with a cold front to end the week. Expect scattered showers and storms later Thursday and lingering for Friday and the weekend. Severe storms will be possible on Thursday. Storms will have a good possibility of producing heavy downpours on Friday which could lead to flooding. Temperatures will drop to the upper 80s Friday and low to mid 80s this weekend. Storms will be possible on the Fourth of July, but the chance will be much less than the first half of the weekend.