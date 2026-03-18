First Warning Forecast: Temperatures rebound to end the week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be chilly as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 30s with a gentle breeze out of the east. We'll see mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a step warmer with high temps reaching the low 50s along the shore with upper 50s further inland. Winds will be out of the E at 5-10 mph, with that sea breeze causing the cooler temps along the coast. Overnight temps will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday is the first day of Spring, with the season officially changing at 10:46 AM. It will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies along with light winds out of the S at 5-15 mph. The warming trend continues into Saturday with high temps reaching around 70 to kick off the weekend.

Next week will start off warm on Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 70s to near 80. We'll cool back down Monday as temperatures fall into the 50s by the afternoon. Temps will stay below normal Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

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