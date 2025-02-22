First Warning Forecast: Thawing out this week!

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We'll go to bed tonight with partly cloudy skies and below freezing temperatures once again so another refreeze is expected again Sunday morning. Bundle up out the door because temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. With more sunshine breaking through in the afternoon will get to the upper 40s and low 50s.

The warming trend continues as we head into your work week. Highs reach the 60s by Tuesday with several days of spring-like conditions. The abundant sunshine and warmer temps will help to melt a lot of the snow away as we stay above freezing for the next few nights.

We're tracking a system bringing the chance for rain late Thursday into Friday morning which will also help wash some of the snow away. Warm and mainly dry conditions prevail heading into the upcoming weekend.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar