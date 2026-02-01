First Warning Forecast: The big thaw begins this week...

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The snow has come and gone, now it’s finally time to thaw out!

This evening, temperatures fall into the teens, but winds will make it feel like the single digits. We got some sunshine on Sunday afternoon so puddles will quickly freeze overnight. Some nuisance tidal flooding is expected in the morning to give yourself some extra time out the door.

Temperatures reach the upper 30s Monday with plenty of sunshine. It progressively gets warmer throughout the week. Temperatures make a run for the mid 40s by Tuesday.

A few rain and snow showers will be possible on Wednesday. Drier conditions return by the upcoming weekend.

