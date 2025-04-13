First Warning Forecast: Tracking 80s this week!

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Breezy conditions last for the rest of the evening. Temperatures will be cool with lows in the upper 40s.

A stray sprinkle is possible early Monday morning but conditions throughout the day will be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

Greater rain chances arrive with our next cold front on Tuesday. There is a slight chance for a few afternoon showers. Behind the front temperatures briefly dip into the mid 60s. Mainly dry and sunny conditions persist for the rest of the week. By Saturday highs climb into the low 80s.

