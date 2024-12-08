First Warning Forecast: Tracking a big warm-up and scattered showers this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures this evening are over 20 degrees warmer than yesterday evening. The mild conditions continue with building clouds overnight.

Temperatures will be in the low 40s out the door tomorrow with scattered showers during the end of the morning rush hour commute. Drier weather will prevail for the rest of Monday afternoon but we'll still hang on to a decent amount of cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more of the same with scattered showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday. High temperatures both days will be in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees. A cold front is the cause of all this wet weather and after it clears the region much cooler and drier conditions return with highs back in the 40s to end the week.

