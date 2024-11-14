First Warning Forecast: Tracking a coastal storm moving in tonight

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

As we head throughout the rest of today, our rain chances will dramatically increase. Widespread showers and storms will be around as we go throughout the evening and into early Friday morning. A coastal low will be bringing the potential for some severe weather including wind gusts of up to 40-60 mph, heavy rain and coastal flooding.

Once the coastal low moves out we have gorgeous weather on the way for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s. Plenty of sunshine is expected both days with a few passing clouds here and there.

Next week we gradually climb to near 70 degrees again. The weather will be mainly dry to start the week but we could see a couple scattered showers by the middle of next week.

