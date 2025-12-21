First Warning Forecast: Tracking a few showers, mild weather this Christmas

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Mild weather is on tap as we close out the weekend. Some showers will be possible before Christmas Eve.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A cold front approaches on Sunday bringing increased cloud cover at times throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid 50s.

Plenty of sunshine returns on Monday with highs in the low 40s. Another system brings a few isolated showers to the region on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be mild this Christmas. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

By the end of next week, temperatures will reach 60 with mostly dry conditions.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar