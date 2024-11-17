First Warning Forecast: Tracking a major cooldown this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have a cool evening ahead. Low temperatures will fall into the 40s underneath partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow we'll see more passing clouds throughout the day. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. There's the chance for a slight sprinkle but conditions will stay mainly dry for the most part.

A strong cold front will be bringing some major changes by the middle of the week. Scattered showers are possible Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Behind the cold front, high temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s with overnight lows dipping into the 30s.

