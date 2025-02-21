First Warning Forecast: Tracking a refreeze Saturday morning, warmer next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Clear skies tonight will allow for temperatures to fall back below freezing in the teens and 20s. Any snow that has melted during the day will refreeze again Saturday morning. Take it nice and slow if you are headed out tomorrow especially on back roads!

Saturday afternoon we reach the upper 30s to low 40s. The sunshine and temperatures above freezing will allow for some additional melting but clouds moving in during the afternoon will block the some of the sunlight.

We do it all over again Saturday night with below freezing temperatures however we reach the 50s Sunday afternoon. This is when more significant melting will occur. Temperatures continue getting warmer next week with highs back in the 60s by Tuesday. A few showers move through with a cold front late Thursday and into early Friday morning.

