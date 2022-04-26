First Warning Forecast: Tracking a soggy evening with severe threat winding down

First Warning Forecast:

It's been a stormy evening. The good news is the cold front and strongest of the storms will be pushing off the coast this evening with only scattered showers and non-severe storms continuing overnight. The cold front has already dropped temperatures significantly from the 90s to the 60s and 50s within just over an hour. Low temperatures will hold in the low to mid 50s overnight.

Any leftover showers will move out early Wednesday morning and we will be back to sunshine by midday. It will be much cooler behind the cold front with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will also kick up tomorrow, NW at 10 to 20 mph.

We will see lots of sunshine on Thursday, but it will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine will continue for Friday as we begin a very slow warm up. Expect highs in the mid 60s Friday, upper 60s Saturday, and low 70s Sunday.