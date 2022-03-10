First Warning Forecast: Tracking a threat for severe storms and snow this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cloudy and cool today with a few showers. Get ready for some wild weather this weekend including a threat for severe storms, a chance for snow, and a 30-degree temperature drop.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger today with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees, almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. A few showers are possible this morning, but rain chances will increase for this afternoon to evening.

Nicer weather returns for Friday. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. Highs will warm to the upper 50s, near normal.

A cold front will move through the region on Saturday, bringing us some wild weather changes. Severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday morning as the front moves in. Temperatures will fall from the 60s Saturday morning to the 30s Saturday afternoon. With the colder air, we could see a switch from rain to snow Saturday afternoon to evening. Little to no accumulation is expected. Winds will also ramp up on Saturday, with gusts to 40+ mph possible.

The chilly air will stick around for Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. We will see lots of sunshine, but it will still be breezy with winds at 10 to 20 mph, especially in the morning.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Evening Showers, Overnight Clearing. Lows near 40. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

