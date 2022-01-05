First Warning Forecast: Tracking another chance of snow early Friday

First Warning Forecast:

Clouds will start to clear out tonight with lows near 40.

Thursday will be a nice day for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50s, near normal. Showers will move in Thursday night and continue for Friday morning. Some sleet or snow could mix in Friday morning, mainly for areas to the north and west. Highs will drop to near 40s on Friday. Winds will also ramp up on Friday.

Saturday will be sunny but chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs only in the upper 30s. Temperatures will jump to near 60 on Sunday! Clouds will build in through the day with showers by the afternoon to evening.