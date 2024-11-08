First Warning Forecast: Tracking another round of rain to end the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool down to end the week. Another rain chance moves in Sunday to Monday.

Leftover clouds and scattered showers this morning then we will see clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the low 70s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Cool and breezy on Saturday with highs in the low 60s and a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will warm to near 70 on Sunday with building clouds. Another cold front will bring in showers Sunday night to Monday morning.

Temperatures will be a lot closer to normal next week. Several days will see highs in the mid 60s.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 10-15

Tropical Update

Hurricane Rafael moving over the central Gulf of Mexico. On the forecast track, Rafael is expected to move over the central Gulf of Mexico for the next few days. Rafael is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible today. By tonight, a steady weakening trend is forecast and should continue through the weekend.

Tracking a trough of low pressure located north of Puerto Rico. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while it moves west near the Greater Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

