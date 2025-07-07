First Warning Forecast: Heat advisory and severe storm threat Tuesday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, the remnants of Chantal moves out. Lows remain warm in the upper 70s.

Tuesday features a heat advisory and the threat of severe storms. Afternoon highs reach the mid 90s with heat index values near 110 degrees. Isolated strong to severe storms work in from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Our biggest impacts from the storms will be damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours. The highest severe threat is located near the Peninsulas.

Widespread rain and humidity linger through the rest of the week as a cold front stalls out over the region. The increased cloud cover will help keep conditions comfortable late week with temperatures falling back into the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend.

