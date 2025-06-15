First Warning Forecast: Tracking heavy rainfall and flooding

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, slow moving scattered thunderstorms will pose the threat for flooding. With some stronger storms there will be the possibility of damaging wind gusts and isolated hail. The rain moves out after midnight. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday morning, skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 80s. Scattered showers and storms pop up in the afternoon and evening.

Warmer and drier weather returns mid to late this week. The humidity surges with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures near 105. Bright and sunny conditions prevail heading into the upcoming weekend.

