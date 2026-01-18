First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 30s, another wet weekend ahead

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, the rain moves out and colder temperatures move back in.

Tonight, as skies clear temperatures will fall into the mid 20s. This will allow any leftover puddles to freeze overnight. Be cautious of some slick spots on the morning commute Monday.

We’ll wake up to plenty of sunshine on Monday morning. This MLK Day will be cool with highs in the mid 40s. Despite the chilly conditions, the weather will be mostly sunny for the parades and celebrations.

A dry cold front brings even cooler on Tuesday with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees. We stay mostly sunny and dry through the middle of the week.

Our next chance of showers comes Thursday. The precipitation chances linger through the upcoming weekend. We could see another mix of rain and snow Saturday and Sunday.

