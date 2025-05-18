First Warning Forecast: Tracking more 70s and storms this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Tonight lows fall into the low to mid 60s. Mainly dry but cloudy conditions will persist.

Clouds move out overnight revealing bright sunshine Monday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s. More clouds build back in during the afternoon and evening. There's a slight chance for a few showers along the Outer Banks.

Storm chances return during the middle of the week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible especially Wednesday morning. Temperatures will hover in the 70s for the rest of the week.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

