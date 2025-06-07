First Warning Forecast: Tracking more storms Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, isolated storms continue to roll through. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. A level 2 severe weather threat is still in place. Our primary threats are damaging wind and hail. We'll see some clearing tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Another round of storms will be possible Sunday morning. Most of the day Sunday is anticipated to be dry. Some strong storms will be possible again in the evening. Main concerns are damaging wind, large hail and an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The unsettled weather continues into the upcoming work week. Some severe storms will be possible on Monday. We start to dry out some toward the end of the week. Isolated storm chances return during the following weekend. Highs during this period will be above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

