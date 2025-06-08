First Warning Forecast: Tracking more storms to start the week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening a severe thunderstorm watch and tornado watch is in effect until 10 pm. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible until at least midnight.

Conditions improve overnight. Brighter skies return Monday morning. Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible in the afternoon. Our biggest threats will be damaging wind and hail.

A level 1 out of 5 severe threat is in place for Tuesday. Another round of storms arrive early Tuesday morning and again in the afternoon. Our main concerns will be damaging wind and hail. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Drier weather returns midweek. Highs climb to the low 90s. Isolated storm chances return over the upcoming weekend.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar