First Warning Forecast: Tracking our next rain chance

Sunday will be noticeably cooler. High temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will gust to near 20 mph.

As high pressure nudges off shore, we quickly warm back up Monday. Another cold front will be bringing scattered showers and windy conditions. Another round of showers will be possible Wednesday morning.

Temperatures swing up and down this week but stay mainly above normal. Warmer and drier conditions return as we head into the end of the work week.

