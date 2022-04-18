Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine and a nice warm up on the way

Wx Great Bridge
April Loveland
Wx Great Bridge
Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 17:28:22-04

First Warning Forecast:
We say goodbye to low pressure and hello to high pressure for the rest of the week. If you need a refresher on what that means, look below at the cute graphic that depicts what the main difference is. In short, high pressure leads to sinking air, quiet weather and plenty of sunshine.

High Pressure VS. Low Pressure.png

With that in mind, our Tuesday will be a day of transition for us. As low pressure exits and high pressure builds in, we'll stay windy with west winds between 15 and 25 mph. Thankfully we're looking mostly sunny but still cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

ADI Fly Forecast.png

Temperatures will finally start trending warmer on Thursday. Expect skies to be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Friday will also be warm with highs in the mid and upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Again, with high pressure in control of our weather for the next few days, we're looking mainly dry all the way into early next week. Plan your fun outdoor activities accordingly!

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home