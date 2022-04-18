First Warning Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine and a nice warm up on the way

First Warning Forecast:

We say goodbye to low pressure and hello to high pressure for the rest of the week. If you need a refresher on what that means, look below at the cute graphic that depicts what the main difference is. In short, high pressure leads to sinking air, quiet weather and plenty of sunshine.

WTKR Weather

With that in mind, our Tuesday will be a day of transition for us. As low pressure exits and high pressure builds in, we'll stay windy with west winds between 15 and 25 mph. Thankfully we're looking mostly sunny but still cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WTKR Weather

Temperatures will finally start trending warmer on Thursday. Expect skies to be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Friday will also be warm with highs in the mid and upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

WTKR Weather

Again, with high pressure in control of our weather for the next few days, we're looking mainly dry all the way into early next week. Plan your fun outdoor activities accordingly!