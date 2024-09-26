First Warning Forecast: Tracking potential strong to severe storms Friday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be mainly dry. A few isolated showers will be possible but we'll mainly just be cloudy. Highs will warm to the low 80s. More clouds will be building in this evening as Helene's cloud shield reaches our area.

Friday morning will start out mild, cloudy and dry. The rain will begin building in during the afternoon. The threat for severe weather will be from Friday afternoon through the evening. The rain will be clearing out overnight. The primary concern Friday will be isolated tornadoes.

Your weekend is looking good. Partly cloudy skies Saturday with temperatures in the mid 80s. Some late day showers will be possible on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Another resurgence of moisture from what's left of Helene will be possible at the beginning of next week. Drier conditions return by the middle of next week.

