First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain and storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain to end the work week and for the weekend. Highs will remain in the 60s and 70s.

Expect showers this morning, mainly on the Southside and in North Carolina. The showers will move out later this morning and we will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will climb to near 70 with a bit of a SE wind.

Friday will be a messy day with widespread rain, a chance for storms, and strong winds. Expect mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain through the morning to midday. Rain will become more scattered in the afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible, with the biggest risk in North Carolina. Highs will return to the mid to upper 60s. Expect strong SE winds with gusts to 30 mph.

A few leftover showers may linger for Saturday morning, but we will see a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 70s with a SW wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Rain returns for Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms. As of now, the biggest rain chance will be in the afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the mid 70s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.



Today: AM Showers, Mix of Clouds. Highs near 70. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Rain, Storms, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate



