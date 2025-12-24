First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain showers Christmas Day

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Christmas day showers. Cooler again next week.

This evening, skies will be mostly clear. Clouds will build in overnight. Lows fall to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Showers arrive Thursday morning. The rain clears out in the afternoon. Highs this Christmas Day will be in the upper 50s near 60 degrees.

Isolated shower chances stick around through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures drop early next week; cooler and drier air moves in by Monday.

