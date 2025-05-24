First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain this Memorial Day weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Saturday will be absolutely gorgeous! The sunshine will be with us all day long. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with a westerly breeze.

We'll be dry for most of the day Sunday but showers and storms move in overnight. Some rain lingers into early Monday morning but the rest of the day is looking dry.

Widespread rain returns late Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. Shower and storm chances linger through the end of next week. Highs trend toward 80 degrees by the end of the week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar