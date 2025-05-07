First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain to end the week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be very comfortable. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. More clouds will be building in throughout the evening. Lows will be around 60 degree tonight.

More clouds will be around Thursday. There will be several chances of rain throughout the day but greatest rain chances will be in the evening. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s. Slightly more widespread rainfall will be possible Friday with afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms.

We dry out just in time for the Mother's Day weekend. No matter what you have planned, whether it be a graduation or brunch with mom, conditions are looking comfortable. Rain chances will be much lower with a mix of sun and clouds both weekend days.

