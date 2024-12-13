First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain to end the weekend and start the next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Another cool start to your day with temperatures out the door in the 30s with wind chill values running in the 20s. We start off your Friday with plenty of sunshine, but we’ll see building clouds as we head throughout the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We hold off the rain for the majority of the weekend. Isolated showers will be possible late Sunday and into early Monday morning. Temperatures this weekend will be comfortably cool with highs Saturday in the upper 40s and highs Sunday in the middle 50s.

Next week we’re back in the 60s, near 70 degrees again. Isolated showers will be possible all throughout next week with a lingering area of low pressure. A late-week cold front pushes temperatures back into the 50s by next Wednesday.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

