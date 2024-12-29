First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain to ring in the new year

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The severe weather potential for tonight's storms continues to diminish. Isolated strong to severe storms could move through portions of the Outer Banks overnight tonight.

Monday morning, skies will be clearing and temperatures will continue to be mild. Highs will be in the middle 60s. The mild conditions linger as we close out 2024.

A cold front will be bringing the chance for showers and storms on New Year's Eve. Right now confidence for rain ruining any countdown plans remains low. Much colder air arrives heading into 2025.

Temperatures through the end of the week are expected to fall back into the 40s. Below normal temperatures are forecast to continue in the first full week of the new year.

