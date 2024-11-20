First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain, wind and cooler temperatures

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Rain chances increase this evening. Scattered showers will move in with a frontal boundary tonight. Winds will be picking up overnight with gusts around 35 mph. We're drier to start Thursday but much cooler.

High temperatures starting Thursday and heading into the weekend will be in the 50s. There will be a few chances to see spotty showers these next couple of days. Conditions will remain fairly breezy. This weekend rain chances will be fairly low.

Plenty of sunshine to end the weekend and begin the upcoming work week. Next week temperatures moderate back toward average. Eventually we reach the mid to upper 60s.

