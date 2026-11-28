Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, conditions will be mostly clear. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday morning will start out bright and sunny. We'll see increasing clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. A cold front will bring rain late Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

Early Monday morning will be soggy as scattered showers move out. The rest of the day will be dry.

Temperatures will be much cooler by Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s through the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine.

Another chance of rain looks to arrive later next week late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar