First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers this Thanksgiving

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have a chilly and windy start to the day with wind chill values as low as the 20s. High temperatures will only be in the low 50s this afternoon. The day will be mainly dry with only a 10% chance for a stray sprinkle.

The cool and breezy conditions will stick around as we head into the weekend. We’ll spend Saturday in the 50s with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour at times. The weekend will be mainly dry. A few sprinkles will be possible Saturday morning, but we’ll see a lot more sunshine on Sunday with highs returning to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Next week temperatures rebound back into the middle 60s. Another front sweeps through by the middle of next week reinforcing some cooler air ahead of Thanksgiving. Scattered showers will be possible Thursday evening.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

