First Warning Forecast: Tracking severe storms to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Near normal with highs in the mid 80s all week. Tracking storms to end the work week. Sunshine and 80s this weekend.

Scattered showers and storms from overnight are moving out early this morning. Look for a clearing trend (partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies) this morning. Clouds will build back this afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s today and winds will be lighter.

We will warm to the upper 80s on Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with showers and storms moving in during the afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible.

The weekend looks nice with highs in the mid 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Showers and storms return for the first half of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

