First Warning Forecast: Tracking severe weather threat Monday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the 70s. We cool off into the low 70s tonight.

Sunday will be another warm and mainly cloudy day. High temperatures reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Gusty winds out of the south will help keep conditions warm. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening but rain chances will be low.

Some overnight showers and storms pass through early Monday morning, but the bulk of the severe weather threat comes in the afternoon. The entire area is under a level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat. Damaging straight line winds and isolated tornados are a possibility. A handful of storm could linger into the overnight hours but we should be dry before 8 am Tuesday.

Temperatures during the middle of next week briefly dip into the 60s. Highs soar back into the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week.

